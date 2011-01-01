Peshawar, Terrorist fixes explosive near police check post, which explode early Sunday morning and hit a private vehicle. Result 8 people including one child injured in the blast. According to police terrorist fix explosive near Afridi Ghari Check post corner, that explodes on 10 am morning. 11 police cops were on duty at hit check post.
8 civilian, mostly traders injured in the blast, which’s sent to lady reading hospital for medical treatment.
After the blast local police cordoned off the ring road Peshawar and a bomb disposal unit start an investigation, according to BDU terrorist used 6 kilograms explosives to blast and they hide the explosive in pressure cooker.
Supertaindent of the Rural Police Shafi Ullah visited the blast spot and he asked about the incidents, according to SP Shafi Ullah, its fifth incident in Peshawar city, terrorist want to hit the police. But thanks God no police injured in the blast, only civilian injured in the blast. He added that our team starts investigation of the incidents.
The Blast also hit 2 cows on the road also crow near to check the post. Local citizen surprised that how terrorists fixed the explosive near to the police check post and they didn’t know.
The S.P Rural Shafi Ullah also talks with media and he said that its security lapse, that terrorist fix explosives near to the police check post and nobody notice. He further said we will investigate the blast. Local citizens blamed the police that they were busy to collect the money from traders and they didn’t check their own place, where terrorist fixed an explosive.
The spokesman of the Tehreek Taliban Ihsan Ullah Ihsan took responsibility of the police check post blast. Talking to media person through telephone he said our friend of Aafia Sadique brigade do the blast.
