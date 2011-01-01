Is there a link between the Latin sentence “Sapere aude!”, pronounced for the first time by the Latin poet Horatio but became famous thanks to Immanuel Kant, and the concept of “democracy”?

Of course. And the answer is be found in the importance of expressing an opinion.

We learned from the Illuminism that a condition to express an “idea” is to know the fact linked to idea itself. And about democracy we know that it is a form of government where power belongs to people who sustain their ideas, got done in opinions, different from a person to another one.

There is something we have forgotten: the facts at base of opinion must be true and not susceptible to various interpretations.

From this assumption, we are able to “understand” the fundamental role of media in our democratic society. Suppose we receive false information about a very significant topic when we will called to express a vote: we will take a decision in a incorrect way (right or wrong is now a detail) and we could compromise the democracy structure.

On the contrary, if we receive a true information, based just on facts far from any type of interpretation, we will free to decide following our mind, without any influence (or it should be).

So, the problem is that there is not a method to distinguish a false-told fact from true-told one. Someone could assert that to be skeptical represents a good effort: verifying facts in an indirect way, starting from the assumption that they are neither true, neither false. But this approach can be seen like a particular forma-mentis, difficult to check in people.

In according to this reasoning there is no more possibility: media must relate true information.

We have analyzed what could be happen in case of false-told facts. But.. where are they from? Where are the causes on the base of a wrong information?

All starts from the error. Another Latin sentence can be translated with the concept that to err is human, but continuing to err is diabolic. Therefore until a false-told fact is just an isolated case, there is no problem. But if to be mistaken becomes an habit, we are in front of a problem that is convenient to work out. So, there are reasons to think that the error is a consequence of one of these causes: influence of a government, violence against journalists, influence of power lobbies.

Before to explicate one by one these reasons, it is necessary to consider another aspect that is not dealt of until now: the partiality of media. If “information” is made to gratify someone, helping him to increase his appeal in society, can we affirm that the objective of information is reached?

Look that it is not speaking about plurality of information, because just a point of view is analyzed.

Coming back to causes, we was analyzing the sources of errors in media information.

First, influence of government. Suppose that media are influenced , even if in a veiled and sly manner, from local government which uses its power to control the way which information are provided to people. It will his “duty” to assure that news about itself related by journalists do not damage his credibility and his action, empathizing on the contrary, just what of good it has made.

This is an extreme situation. But, consider the idea where in general a Parliament can influence media: the substance doesn't change because journalists and managers of media will be elected thank to politicians and so they will feel a sort of “duty” to thank who has allowed them to become who they are. Maybe information will not be distorted, but it will not be independent. We note that the presence of politics in medias has not to appear a strange concept in our democracy. In Italy, for example, Parliament has a specific Commission with the role to monitor television services.

Second, violence against journalists. Suppose that a journalist is threatened by someone, just for the reason that he could write or have written something about a situation. Could be free him?

Like the previous cause, we note that this scenario is quite improbable in our democracy. But consider another type of violence, more veiled and sly: a “psychological” violence that can be performed with the weapon of journalism itself. The working of this method consist to identify a target and to criticize him using strong expression and “violent” texts apt to discredit him/her. Also in this case, could target feel him/her free? The answer is not simple and depends from the grade of courage to resist to the “media” attack. Or, in the worst case, to stop this type of journalism the one solution is to go out from the scene and let someone punish the attacker/s.

Third, the presence of power lobbies. This is, maybe, the less loud method to influence media. The reason can be seen in the fact that this lobbies are used to be occult, but this characteristic give them the possibility to move up their actions. This mechanism is usually based on a “favour exchange”: make a favour in order to receive another one. Note that it can be considered a generalization of previous causes: a lobby of politicians and a journalists one.

The result in all of three causes? An opinion false-told facts based.

There is just another aspect to analyze: Internet. It represents of revolution in media: it escapes from the causes already dealt of that is to say there is a sort o “feedback mechanism” which allows to a false-told fact to be unmasked by surfers in a relatively little time. Cause there is the plurality of information, analyzing from various point of view a fact , is evident that exist a concrete possibility to understand the fact itself in order to “create” true-told fact based opinion.

And the circle is finally closed: this analysis started speaking about the requisite to express an opinion in a democracy and ends up with a method to satisfy this request.

All is here? Naturally no. This brief analysis is not just theory, but a point of start to understand the importance of the article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.